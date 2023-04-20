A Poynette man was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision on Highway 51 near Arlington, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

At about 2:15 p.m. on April 19, according to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office, the Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 51 in the Town of Arlington. A southbound vehicle had reportedly crossed the centerline and was struck by a northbound vehicle.