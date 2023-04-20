A Poynette man was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision on Highway 51 near Arlington, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
At about 2:15 p.m. on April 19, according to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office, the Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 51 in the Town of Arlington. A southbound vehicle had reportedly crossed the centerline and was struck by a northbound vehicle.
Emergency services and deputies were dispatched to the scene, where first responders began performing lifesaving measures on the occupants of both vehicles. Attempts to revive the driver of the southbound vehicle were unsuccessful.
The driver was identified as a 73-year-old male from Poynette. He was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the northbound vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by Arlington and Aspirus EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Poynette EMS, Arlington EMS, Poynette Fire Department, Arlington Fire Department, Aspirus Divine Savior Medivac, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County Highway Department, and Blystones Towing.