The Poynette Village Board was close to having a full house for their July 25 meeting, starting with a special session to go over terms and possibilities of a multimillion dollar Tax Increment District development project.

Village Administrator Craig Malin presented, thanking visitors for coming to his “TID talk.” Municipal development projects using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for improvement surrounding a TID has been a divisive topic at times in municipalities including villages and major cities. Malin opted to commit his first few slides to some frequent questions, first being: “q: will my taxes go up? a: no (in the end they should go down).”