The committee organizing the Sterling Jiran Suicide Awareness Benefit to be held October 8th, 2022 at the Waddle Inn in Lodi are gathering donations as well as items to be used in a silent auction to help raise funds for suicide prevention in Columbia County.
"Suicide rates continue to increase each year and it is up to us as a community to initiate change and help to increase resources available to people who are struggling with suicide and mental health," program coordinators said in a release Wednesday. "The proceeds raised at this benefit will go back into our community and neighbors to Prevent Suicide Columbia County, which is a coalition that raises awareness and collaborates with the community to educate and empower others."
Prevent Suicide Columbia County is an organization that sponsors community training on effective response to mental health situations for citizens, first responders, and school staff.
Contact Sierra Jiran 608-347-5860 or sierrajiran@gmail.com if you would like to make a donation of money or items for the silent auction. An account has also been set up at Associated Bank Lodi under the name Sterling Jiran Memorial Fund if you wish to donate directly to this account.
You can find more information on the benefit at the Facebook event page titled First Annual Sterling Jiran Suicide Awareness Benefit. This all-day benefit will have activities for all ages.
Ways to donate:
- Basket or item donation for silent auction
- Donation of money in the following tiers:
Bronze tier: $150-$300 donation- Your name/logo on signage through the benefit identifying you/your company as a sponsor, your logo on the benefit FB page
Silver tier: $300-$500 donation- Bronze benefits + your name on koozies sold at benefit
Gold tier: $500 or more donation- Bronze + Silver benefits + your name on pint glasses sold at event, option to speak on mental health/suicide matters during event, your name on flyers posted throughout community
***If you or your company plans on being a silver or gold tier ambassador, donations are requested by Sept 9th to ensure your name or logo are placed on merchandise