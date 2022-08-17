Suicide Prevention Ribbon Logo
Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The committee organizing the Sterling Jiran Suicide Awareness Benefit to be held October 8th, 2022 at the Waddle Inn in Lodi are gathering donations as well as items to be used in a silent auction to help raise funds for suicide prevention in Columbia County.

"Suicide rates continue to increase each year and it is up to us as a community to initiate change and help to increase resources available to people who are struggling with suicide and mental health," program coordinators said in a release Wednesday. "The proceeds raised at this benefit will go back into our community and neighbors to Prevent Suicide Columbia County, which is a coalition that raises awareness and collaborates with the community to educate and empower others."