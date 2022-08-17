Terry Myers stocking school supplies with Reach Out Lodi
Program Coordinator Terry Myers shows the stock of school supplies now being processed for Reach Out Lodi's back-to-school school program, filling backpacks with everything a student will need for the next year.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

While Lodi kids are soaking up their last few days of summer, teams of volunteers are making sure that they have everything they need for a successful start to the new school year.

At Reach Out Lodi, program coordinator Terry Myers has been filling one of their back rooms floor to ceiling with everything from reams of paper and pencils, to computer accessories for their school supply program.