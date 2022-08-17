While Lodi kids are soaking up their last few days of summer, teams of volunteers are making sure that they have everything they need for a successful start to the new school year.
At Reach Out Lodi, program coordinator Terry Myers has been filling one of their back rooms floor to ceiling with everything from reams of paper and pencils, to computer accessories for their school supply program.
Myers shows one of the forms volunteers use to take student names, grades, and any other relevant information. There are no restrictions of who can access the program, but classroom needs can quickly become complicated.
“And there’s no sense in giving them a backpack if they want to pick their own or they have one from last year,” said Myers. “Then we have the school supply lists and we just circle the grade and fill the backpack with whatever is on the list.”
Although Reach Out Lodi volunteers fill the backpacks, it is not a task one can simply jump into, according to Myers, with dozens of stipulations such as that if the list specifies, Ticonderoga pencils, put those in the bag, but if not specified, use a different brand, Ticonderoga being the more expensive pencils. Different grades require highlighter markers, but 8th graders specifically need a pack of six.
“Office Depot is the only place I know of that carries a pack like this, so if someone asks for five highlighters, you don’t give them these,” said Myers, “because these go to the 8th graders.”
The annual process, although Myers will almost always argue it should start earlier, begins around June as she starts getting supply lists from the school district for the following year. Over time the lists change with lesson plans, for instance, this year being a first for stocking cotton balls.
As technology is more integrated into classrooms, requirements have changed there as well, with one box containing headphones and another with computer mice that can be used with the Chromebooks that students use. In trying to find the best deals for school supplies, Myers is aware that some back-to-school sales are already starting three weeks into summer vacation.
“Giving supplies is okay, if it’s what is on the list, but, I can probably get this for half the price,” said Myers. “And you can spend $300 getting everything you need for one child if you’re paying full price.”
The program has evolved over the years as organizers have become more aware of the need in the community.
“This actually started in our church, Prairie Christian Center,” said Myers, explaining that the church had a youth group called Royal Rangers and in order to fill a need for school supplies the church started a game night where tickets were used for getting school supplies as prizes. The popularity of the event grew with friends asking to come and eventually it turning into straightforward school supply distribution.
“But we’re a relatively small church and we started running out of space and we noticed that the need was growing,” said Meyers. “We went from maybe four or five kids to 20 or 30 kids.”
When Reach Out Lodi was formed, different churches came together in the mission covering different areas: food pantry, personal essentials, school supplies, etc., putting all those resources in a central location.
“And we said, ‘hallelujah,’ because we were running out of space,” said Myers. “In 2015 we moved to Reach Out Lodi and have been here ever since and now have a funding base.”
A recent example Myers pointed to occurred within the last couple days, when she was approached by a woman who asked about how the organization was doing with school supplies. Myers told her that she had just spent $1,000 at Office Depot the day before and wasn’t done. The woman then handed Myers a check for $500.
“It’s a very generous community,” said Myers. “I certainly wasn’t asking for anything, but she just said, ‘Do you still have a need?’ and I said, ‘Yes, we do.’ I was stunned.”
On the floor were a handful of filled backpacks, which Myers explained were the start of an order for 20 backpacks requested by Lodi school administrative assistant and interpreter Jen Morgan.
Demands don’t become fully clear until the school year has started in earnest, but if a teacher sees that a student doesn’t have the necessary supplies, they can, and have, contacted Reach Out Lodi to fill out a request to get that student what they need.
“I’m a retired teacher, so this is my heart, to get kids what they need for school and on that first day you don’t want to come in and see everyone with their supplies and you don’t have yours.”