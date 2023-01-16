With a desire to address the both the short-term and long-term health of Mill Pond, area residents recently formed the Okee Bay (Mill Pond) Lake Association. The area of Mill Pond borders Red Cedar Drive, Ryan Road, Hwy 113, Shamrock Road, Okee Bay Court and County Road V. Residents, landowners and business owners living in this area, along with other interested residents living near the area, are encouraged to join the association.
“Unfortunately, over recent years, we have experienced significant degradation of this body of water with increased algae blooms, an onslaught of nuisance plants and more vegetation that impairs navigation and the recreational enjoyment of our properties. After talking to neighbors, local officials from the WI DNR and our local state Representative Jon Plumer, it became clear that we had to do something and setting up an association was the first step,” said Carol McMahon, a Red Cedar Drive resident instrumental in the establishment of this association.
Next steps for the newly formed association will include working on its bylaws, developing short-term, mid-term and long-term goals, recruiting members and engaging with local, county and state officials along with conducting outreach to shoreline owners and area farmers. Succinctly, the purpose of this association is to preserve and protect the Mill Pond, improve its water quality, fishery, and preserve the aesthetic value of Mill Pond for today and future generations.
According to Red Cedar Drive landowner and Deerfield farmer Karen Kessenich, the situation did not happen overnight and will take years to improve the area.
“However, there are concrete initiatives that we can undertake, both short-term and long- term, to get us there," said Kessenich. "It’s going to take good faith collaboration and support among all interested parties – residents, landowners, government officials and farmers – to create initiatives that will get us to our goal."
Those interested in learning more about the association or joining the association, can contact Carol McMahon at cblue@gmail.com or go to the association’s Facebook page – Okee Bay (Mill Pond) Lake Association Inc.