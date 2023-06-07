The driver of a Mercury Comet Caliente gets directions to one of the handful of remaining parking spots for the Lodi All-Stop Travel Mart Tuesday Cruiseday. The seasonal weekly event opened on June 6 and will continue every Tuesday through Aug. 29, with the exception of July 4. Now in its 21st year, Tuesday Cruiseday brings in classic cars and hot rods, as well as featuring a slate of featured musical acts.
Mary Cornell, a co-founder and organizer of Tuesday Cruiseday with Ralph Cornell, thanks the visitors and sponsors of this year's first Tuesday Cruiseday at the Lodi All-Stop Travel Mart, and introduces the first featured band of the season, Universal Sound.
The driver of a Mercury Comet Caliente gets directions to one of the handful of remaining parking spots for the Lodi All-Stop Travel Mart Tuesday Cruiseday. The seasonal weekly event opened on June 6 and will continue every Tuesday through Aug. 29, with the exception of July 4. Now in its 21st year, Tuesday Cruiseday brings in classic cars and hot rods, as well as featuring a slate of featured musical acts.
Mary Cornell, a co-founder and organizer of Tuesday Cruiseday with Ralph Cornell, thanks the visitors and sponsors of this year's first Tuesday Cruiseday at the Lodi All-Stop Travel Mart, and introduces the first featured band of the season, Universal Sound.
A hazy Tuesday afternoon marked the start of season for what has, over a generation, become a summer tradition in Lodi, Tuesday Cruisedays, June through August.
At the All-Stop Travel Mart on Highway 60, just west of Interstate-39, the station's massive rear parking lot was filled near to capacity as the sound of rumbling engines carried through the air from arrival of classic muscle cars and hot rods. On the other side of the station, all other parking was taken by other visitors including street-side lawn parking along the hill overlooking the station.