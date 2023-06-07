A hazy Tuesday afternoon marked the start of season for what has, over a generation, become a summer tradition in Lodi, Tuesday Cruisedays, June through August.

At the All-Stop Travel Mart on Highway 60, just west of Interstate-39, the station's massive rear parking lot was filled near to capacity as the sound of rumbling engines carried through the air from arrival of classic muscle cars and hot rods. On the other side of the station, all other parking was taken by other visitors including street-side lawn parking along the hill overlooking the station.