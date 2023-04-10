Columbia County's Department of Emergency Management is on alert as the Wisconsin River has risen to flood stages, causing road closures in low-lying areas.
At the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday morning, Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Koch explained that the Wisconsin River was, at the time, fluctuating between minor and moderate flood stages.
According to data from the National Weather Service's online hydrological prediction service, the agency's flood gauge in Portage registered minor flood levels of at least 17 feet at the beginning of the month, crossing the threshold to moderate flood levels (18 feet) between April 6 and April 8, and expected to reach a peak of about 18.5 feet early in the afternoon on April 14.
"Water has started creeping over the lower areas of Highway V," said Koch, explaining that four roads have also been closed in the Blackhawk Road subdivision outside Portage. The Portage Fire Department responded to two flood-related rescues over the the previous weekend, on Friday and Saturday, according to Koch.
The Columbia County Highway Department has closed County Highway V to non-local traffic between the I-39 overpass from the east and Schieflelbein Road from the west.
Columbia County Emergency Management has made sand and sandbags available to the public at the county's highway shop in Wyocena. It is recommended that those interested in picking up sandbags call ahead to the Columbia County Highway Shop at 608-429-2136.