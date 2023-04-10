Road closure at County Highway V
Rising levels on the Wisconsin River resulted in closure of a portion of County Highway V east of Interstate-39.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

Columbia County's Department of Emergency Management is on alert as the Wisconsin River has risen to flood stages, causing road closures in low-lying areas.

At the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday morning, Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Koch explained that the Wisconsin River was, at the time, fluctuating between minor and moderate flood stages.