The Lodi Town Board has lost two members following a heated closed session discussion at their Sept. 13 meeting, ending with the resignations of Karla Faust and Marc Hamilton.
Faust announced her resignation in the meeting, followed shortly after by Hamilton. Faust explained herself in a letter addressed to Town Board Chairman James Brooks dated Sept. 14, a copy of which was obtained by the Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press.
In the letter, Faust explained that she would be resigning as of Sept. 21 following the regular Fire Commission meeting, saying, “In good faith, I can no longer serve on a board with you as the Chair for the Town of Lodi. The lack of leadership, open communication and general overall disregard for the entire board has reached a breaking point for me as a board member.”
The most dramatic example over the past year, Faust explained later, was a series of meetings in which Brooks proposed exploring the option of the town absorbing the local sanitary districts into a central utility under the town’s governance. Over the course of several weeks no definitive proposal for such a move was created, though there was significant public blowback, including calls for protest of the Town Board posted on the sanitary district’s official website.
Following a chaotic standing-room only meeting, the issue was dropped without any formal proposal or investigation of the subject.
“While I have enjoyed working for the residents of the Town of Lodi, it has become increasingly apparent that I am not part of a team on this board, but rather under a chair that serves only his interests firsts and does nothing to support or encourage our board to succeed,” Faust wrote in her letter.
“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the voters and community members that have supported me, and I cannot help but feel that I am letting them down. And for that I do apologize. It has been my honor to serve my community but given the current environment it is time for me to depart this position on the town board.”
An indicator of the working relationship between Hamilton and Brooks came in July when Hamilton unsuccessfully moved to have Brooks removed from the Planning and Zoning Commission. Hamilton claimed misuse of authority by Brooks in communicating with the Columbia County Planning and Zoning Commission regarding a local issue, referring to himself as writing as the chairman of the board of supervisors, though not conferring with the Board of Supervisors on the issue beforehand.
With only three board members remaining, together the board members make up the minimum number required to hold a quorum, allowing for a legitimate meeting or vote on an issue.
The three remaining board members, Chad Wolter, Tom Marx, and Brooks, individually declined to comment on the situation in any detail, citing that the situation in the meeting occurred during closed session and not a subject for open discussion. Brooks and Marx each described being disappointed in the turn of events in the current situation, but insisted that the board would move forward with town business as needed.
Both Hamilton and Faust were re-elected to their seats in the April, meaning that replacement board members will need to be appointed to serve to the better part of each of their terms. The Town of Lodi website has posted an invitation for interested residents to apply for the seats:
Due to resignations, the Town of Lodi, Columbia County, Wisconsin has two vacancies in the positions of Town Supervisor. The terms will run from October 18th, 2022, through April 15, 2024. These are appointed positions to fill the remainder of an elected term. Applicants must reside in the Town of Lodi. The appointment will be made at the October 18th, 2022, board meeting. Interested persons should email the town chair no later than Monday, October 10th, 2022, a letter of interest with qualifications to: james.brooks@townoflodi.com.