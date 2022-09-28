Lodi Town Hall
The Lodi Town Board has lost two members following a heated closed session discussion at their Sept. 13 meeting, ending with the resignations of Karla Faust and Marc Hamilton.

Faust announced her resignation in the meeting, followed shortly after by Hamilton. Faust explained herself in a letter addressed to Town Board Chairman James Brooks dated Sept. 14, a copy of which was obtained by the Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press.

Supervisor attempts to oust Town Chair from P&Z