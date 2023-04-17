Incoming new Lodi Town Board Supervisor Buck Kurt is sworn in at the April 11 meeting, having beat Connie Sears in the April 4 election to fill the seat of Chad Wolter, who chose not to run for re-election.
The recent Lodi Town Board held its last meeting on April 11, swearing in new members including a new board chair.
Steve Neander, who will be taking over as Town Board Chair, joined the board in October with Bill Pfeil, who were appointed following the resignations of Karla Faust and Marc Hamilton.
Neander ran against Supervisor Tom Marx on April 4, with Neander beating Marx by about 10 points, with 674 votes versus 548 for Marx, or 54.89 percent to 44.63 percent.
For the open Supervisor 1 seat, left open when Chad Wolters opted against running for re-election, Buck Kurt was sworn in following his win, 54.52 percent to 45.24 percent, over Connie Sears.
Michael Keller was sworn in to Marx’s former seat of Supervisor 2, having earned a decisive win over James Bechen by 64.79 percent to 34.62 percent.
In addition to swearing in new board members, the board approved a new member of the Harmony Grove Sanitary District Board.
The Sanitary District Board may recommend a particular candidate, though the decision is made by the Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors. However there was no argument in the meeting as the Board unanimously approved Reg Rand to the position.
Rand was one of four candidates for the seat, including Victoria Harmon, Jay Gawlikoski, and Tom Marx.
The one point of debate was timing of applications and whether Rand’s application was applicable in arriving after a posted April 3 deadline.
“I think there was some miscommunication…I think that if they applied and put in the effort for the position, we can put the deadlines aside and review every on that we got.”
Town Board Supervisor and Harmony Grove Sanitary District Board Member Chad Wolters explained that although there was an April 3 deadline posted on town materials, the Sanitary District website posted about two weeks earlier, but showed that applicants simply needed to have materials in before the April 11 meeting.
“If we had a nomination from the floor, I think it also should be considered–to me,” said Wolters.
Board Chair James Brooks referred to the town’s attorney to weigh in the the issue, receiving the advice that the issue would be in anyone would have been “predjudiced” in not being considered for a late application or not applying under the assumption that the deadline was passed. The town did receive a second application after the deadline, belonging to Victoria Harmon, who was also in the room for the meeting.
“That has been great confusion,” said Harmon, “and in the confusion, I support Reg.”
Marx also explained that he had reason for a late application, not wanting to have an application in for that position if he had been elected to the position of Board Chair: “There are reasons someone would miss a deadline.”
When asked by the attorney if the town had fairly considered all applications before or after the deadline, board members answered with a confident “yes.” Which led to a conclusion that there was some possible risk of a valid candidate having not been considered by not applying, which would be “unfortunate,” and reason to improve the process the next time, but not enough to prevent appointment of Rand to the position.
A cheer of ‘Yay, Reg!’ came from the audience as the board moved to accept the application and appoint him to the Harmony Grove Sanitary District Board.