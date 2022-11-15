A Town of Lodi man was given a withheld sentence with 18 months probation in Columbia County Circuit Court on Nov. 11 after taking a plea deal, avoiding felony charges for a 2020 firearm incident.

Michael Cline, 45, entered pleas of misdemeanor pointing a firearm at a person and operating a firearm while intoxicated, with the other seven counts dismissed including three counts of felony reckless endangerment.