A Town of Lodi man was given a withheld sentence with 18 months probation in Columbia County Circuit Court on Nov. 11 after taking a plea deal, avoiding felony charges for a 2020 firearm incident.
Michael Cline, 45, entered pleas of misdemeanor pointing a firearm at a person and operating a firearm while intoxicated, with the other seven counts dismissed including three counts of felony reckless endangerment.
The charges stemmed from an incident on June 8, 2020, in which a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy responded to Cline’s home on State Road 113 in the Town of Lodi where there was a reported domestic dispute in which Cline had pointed a handgun at three different people while yelling racial slurs.
Cline was arrested and the next day charged before being released on a signature bond, with a trial set for July 21. On the day of the trial a mistrial was quickly declared based on a lack of preparation by Cline's attorney at the time.
In the Nov. 11 plea and sentencing hearing one of the three victims in the case spoke, explaining the long-term effects of the incident and her skepticism of the sentence being proposed.
"I wanted to say that I've known Mike basically my entire life and that I've known his son since he was in kindergarten--he was basically like a father figure to me," she said. "And because of this incident, I don't touch guns and I don't touch people with guns anymore. Personally, I've been impacted by this a lot and it made me not very trustful of people having guns anymore, and I'm nervous around people with handguns in public now."
She went on to address the sentencing in which Cline would serve probation with the possibility of expungement of his record after 18 months.
"I just feel like he should have to maybe go to AA and make sure that he's clean and that he's healthy, and then maybe, is it a possibility that he can't get another firearm again? Because obviously he's not responsible with one," she said. "I don't know if that's possible, but I feel like him not having a firearm is the best case in this scenario."
The District Attorney's Office argued that Cline does not have any prior criminal conviction and that per state law, probation should be the first option considered in sentencing.
"This was aberrant behavior for Mr. Cline," defense attorney Erika Bierma told the court, "and based on the time he was on bond, he has demonstrated that he will resume a law-abiding life."
Cline declined to make any statements on his behalf.
Judge Todd Hepler pointed out that it was "kind of amazing," that Cline did not have criminal history, given the details and behavior involved in the incident.
"The behavior--how much it may have been affected by alcohol and other things--is pretty shocking, in terms of the words and the actions that occurred at this incident to family members and friends," said Hepler, going on to say that probation seemed appropriate as an alternative to incarceration.