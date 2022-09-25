Just as many in the medical community are recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened for anxiety, one class at the Waunakee Village Center can help individuals learn to focus on the present moment.
Waunakee resident Rebecca Eller will once again bring her mindfulness instruction to the Waunakee Village Center, helping individuals practice techniques to reduce stress. Now, as we return to life as we knew it before the COVID-19 pandemic, many are experiencing a new kind of stress while returning to busy schedules after a long period of introspection, Eller said.
Eller described mindfulness as paying attention to the current moment, “what’s happening now, with kindness and curiosity.”
“I think that’s easier said than done,” she added.
Often as we try to pay attention, we’re distracted by noises, other people, or our future commitments and worrying about what is going to happen next, Eller added.
So much is happening in the world – war, school shootings and other events on the news that create worry and distraction, as well, she said.
Eller has brought the practice to her work with students in the Lodi School District, where she is a physical therapist. In fact, she initially began to study mindfulness with the intention of helping children, she said.
“What I found with the training is how much it did for me as a parent and my kids benefitting from my practice without me having to teach them anything,” she said. “When I was present with a child, I could be very attentive to their cues and needs. My regulated nervous system helped them to regulate their nervous system.”
She noted that just her own mindfulness practice resulted in progress with students.
She and a friend then developed a mindfulness and stress reduction class for other educators. It’s been nearly a decade since she developed Mindful Being in Education.
After she had developed these skills to use as an educator, she also wanted to develop a course for community members. She’s also taught classes to teens.
The Mindfulness and Stress Management course at the Waunakee Village Center will run Tuesday evenings for seven weeks beginning Oct. 18. It will begin with an introduction to awareness, following with next topics: breathing and breath; body sensing and body awareness; emotions; what Eller calls “heartfulness”, or gratitude, forgiveness, kindness, generosity and compassion; communication; and finally, mindful eating. The flier for the course describes it as a “mental and social-emotional strength bootcamp.”
The class is for those 16 and over, and Eller said in her last one, she had teenagers and senior citizens enrolled.
Eller described the class as “experiential,” although a binder of support materials will be included and students will receive weekly emails. She called the atmosphere relaxed.
“The course ends with mindful eating and a light meal together,” Eller said.
Mindfulness and meditation will be taught but the focus will be on relaxation strategies.
“We don’t spend a lot of time relaxing in our society,” Eller said.
Eller noted that bringing awareness is necessary for self regulation, and self regulation precedes behavior modification.
Eller is looking forward to teaching mindfulness in a group setting again.
“It’s been a few years since I taught, largely due to the pandemic. I’m excited to be offering it again because I need that practice with people in the community,” Ellers said, noting practicing it within a community is powerful.