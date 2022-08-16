Oftentimes long-past relatives fade into the obscurity of rare remembrance only in terms of an abstract ancestry, but sometimes they return to remind us that the past is not so far removed.
Ann Groves Lloyd had that experience, coming to better know her “Great Aunt Elma.” Having a family that settled in Lodi in 1867, she grew up with an awareness of her roots, including her grandfather’s sister, but came to a better appreciation in the past couple years.
Elma Groves came newly to Groves Lloyd’s attention after a cousin and “family genealogist” in Washington D.C. wrote about her for a New Hampshire-based history blog, inspiring Groves Lloyd to take a more personal approach to giving remarks at the 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by members of the Lodi Post of the American Legion.
Elma Groves is the only woman listed among the 57 names on the Lodi Veteran’s Memorial Park monument listing Lodi area service members who have died in war from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.
“It just really struck me,” said Groves Lloyd, “I hadn’t read much about her and that whole story really... breathed life into my Aunt Elma, I knew that her name was on the thing and that she was buried in France.”
Listed among the residents lost in World War I, Groves, a 30-year-old woman at the time of her death in October 1918, had little reason to feel compelled to service, but had volunteered.
Described by the Lodi Enterprise as one of the city’s “angels of mercy,” the paper announced that the Army Nurse Corps member died on Oct. 19 at Lakeside Hospital in France, succumbing to the flu. Several weeks earlier, the influenza pandemic had also taken 21-year-old Charles Richards of Lodi at Camp Grant in Illinois.
Both Groves and Richards had written their family to say that they had been diverted from service due to a cold, only to have the situation become more serious, and then fatal, in the following days.
Groves, born in 1888, graduated from Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam in 1908 and then went to nurse training at Madison General Hospital, graduating in 1910. She served at Camp Grant from June to September 2018, before being deployed to France.
Groves arrived with 20 other nurses at Base Hospital 86 for attachment to a unit, but having a cold, was held back and sent to No. 8 Hospital where sick medical staff were treated. On Oct. 21 she was buried with full military honors.
At the Memorial Day Ceremony Groves Lloyd focused on local service members who were lost in World War I, remarking on the similarities between out situations.
“One hundred and four years ago our country was embroiled in WWI and a pandemic was raging,” Groves Lloyd told visitors. “Today we’re still dealing with the current pandemic, and our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are fighting for their young democracy with the United States lending significant support. How natural to pause our activities and pay respect to our ancestors who showed tremendous courage during such a harrowing time.”
Groves Lloyd mentioned Ernest Schulgen, who was one of the first three enlistees in April 1917, joined by Howard Kimball and Lester Clark. Private Merton Maynard was killed in action at 20-years-old. Corporal Charles Behnke was killed in an accident in New Orleans. Groves Lloyd named Charles Richards and Roy Hageman as local service members to have died from medical conditions thought to be connected to the flu pandemic of the time. Levi Dahl also died of an illness overseas, but connected to scarlet fever.
"She decided to become a nurse, and then decided to get involved in World War I, and go to France by herself, and get on a ship in New York City in the middle of all of this, and then to get there and never get to be a nurse," said Groves Lloyd later. "She got sick and died before she ever got the chance to serve. Just that level of sacrifice is breathtaking to me."
Although Groves is listed on the Lodi veterans' memorial and on a family monument in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, her remains are still in France, at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony.
"I don’t know why my great great grandparents didn’t choose to have her remains sent over here, and I know that many families did," said Groves Lloyd, explaining a family tradition of accepting the temporariness of the body in an "ashes to ashes"-spirit. "I think that we’ve kind of settled that she’s there and that we’ve memorialized her name here...it’s not my Great Aunt Elma, she just inhabited that for a while. So, she’s here."