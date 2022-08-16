Oftentimes long-past relatives fade into the obscurity of rare remembrance only in terms of an abstract ancestry, but sometimes they return to remind us that the past is not so far removed.

Ann Groves Lloyd had that experience, coming to better know her “Great Aunt Elma.” Having a family that settled in Lodi in 1867, she grew up with an awareness of her roots, including her grandfather’s sister, but came to a better appreciation in the past couple years.