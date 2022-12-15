For 2008 Poynette High School grad Elyse Rylander, the stretch of the Wisconsin River from Spring Green to Lone Rock that she canoed many Sundays growing up was always a welcoming, inviting space to which she traces back so much of everything she’s done in the 15 years since.
“It all comes back to time spent paddling with family,” she told the Times-Tribune.
While the twists and bends of the river always felt like home, oftentimes growing up, Rylander’s hometown did not.
“There was [stuff] and still is [stuff]—it feels inauthentic to not recognize that,” she says. “People thought legalizing gay marriage would solve all the woes of LGBTQ folks, but communities like Poynette have embraced conservative culture.”
Rylander felt she needed to hide herself, in part to protect her family. Her mom was a teacher at the high school who also used to serve on the village board.
“I got good grades, went to state twice with the softball team, there was just no way I would have sacrificed whatever social status I thought I had at 16 to live authentically, because for what cause?” Rylander said. “There was no example of being ‘out’ outside of being miserable and isolated.”
Rylander says that no one seemed shocked when she came out in college, but that it was still a big deal and became a point of hot gossip that people would want to discuss with Rylander’s sister, who was still in high school.
Inspired by her upbringing of being in the closet, but into the outdoors, Rylander launched an organization that became a designated nonprofit in 2014—Out There Adventures.
The organization offers everything from two to three hour “bite-sized” sessions to five week overnight adventures, with programming including rock climbing basics, introduction to wilderness first aid, navigation, trail building, and meal planning for backpacking.
Sessions are organized for kids from 14 to 21 years old, with programs offered in rural Ohio, Appalachia, North Carolina, and Arizona.
“I think what’s been really interesting about the work that we have done, is we draw kiddos from different geographic regions,” Rylander said. “It’s interesting to see trends between locations. Kids coming from major metro areas are more jovial. Many are already going to their school’s gay-straight alliance. For kids coming from more conservative or rural states, it may be their first time in an LGBTQ group that large—being gathered with 12 to 14 other queer people may be the largest LGBTQ gathering in their life.”
Regardless of where they come from, most participants say one of their parents discovered the program.
Wild childWhile for rural youth, there’s the culture shock of being in a large group of LGBTQ folks for the first time, urban kids can experience their own shock of being immersed in nature for the first time.
Not all had the “really idyllic” childhood that Rylaner did.
“We were what is now considered to be ‘free range kids’,” she said. “Playing in the creek, running in the woods and fields—my parents have 12 acres of land.”
She was also a regular at Cascade Mountain and worked there growing up.
For the past 10 years, Rylander has lived “about as upper northwest as you can get” in Bellingham, Washington—a coastal city near the Canadian border.
While in college, she worked as a kayaking instructor at Rutabaga Paddlesports in Monona.
After graduating from UW-Madison in 2012, she first moved to Alaska to be a sea kayak guide.
From there, she lived in Seattle and guided sea kayaking and backpacking trips in the North Cascades.
It was in Seattle that she launched Out There Adventures.
Since the middle of last year, though, she has scaled-back her involvement in the group to more of a consulting role. She was hired to manage the social impact and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for Quality Bicycle Products, which claims itself to be North America’s largest distributor of wholesale bicycle products.
As part of that evolution, Out There Adventures is now also helping other nonprofit organizations plan outdoor LGBTQ adventures in states including Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington.
It’s all-natural“I used to get asked the question ‘why does this matter, the trees don’t care who you love?’” Rylander said. “The trees don’t care, but other people on hiking trails and at campgrounds care—and some care a lot—and that’s sometimes terrifying. It’s not just queer people, but also communities of People of Color and women who have a fear of going outside in smaller groups or alone.”
One aspect of Out There Adventures is offering a community and a sense of safety with prepared risk management and a safety in numbers that can otherwise be hard to find.
“What we like about going outside is freedom and expansiveness—the outdoors is not hemmed-in,” she said. “In nature, we don’t have to follow the linear guides of streets or office hallways... To me, being outdoors is a perfect reinforcement of the incredibly natural way that we are. There’s plenty of queerness in nature.”
To be more explicit in drawing that connection and helping youth see the queerness in nature, Rylander has developed a “queerriculum.”
Especially during the five-week excursions, the kids have conversations about their identity and their lives back home.
“It’s a really interesting role the leaders play—they’re trying to teach the kiddos about backpacking and building trails, but also in part be social workers and therapists,” Rylander said. “Sometimes those instructors are the first queer adults these kids have been around.”
Had the adult Elyse been able to be a role model for her closeted high school self, she would have told herself that if fitting in requires being inauthentic to who you are, it’s not worth the small social gains.
“Living as who you truly are—that’s worth more than limiting yourself from living a full and dignified life,” she said.
From recreation to resilientFor many of the youth, participation in an Out There Adventures trip can be life-changing, Rylander said. Particularly during the social distancing days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she would hear from parents about how being in one of the outdoors courses had made their child more resilient at school.
“What I tell every group is that I have higher levels of expectation for them in their resiliency than I would for non-LGBTQ folks,” Rylander said. “I tell them that just being alive in their bodies as LGBTQ people, they have done far harder things in their lives than walking five miles with a 40 pound backpack.”
She has gotten more explicit about making that connection as the years have gone on, she said, being as queer kids are over-represented when looking into rates of youth anxiety disorders, depression, suicide, and drug use—stemming from living in communities that don’t support or validate them.
“Queer kids have some significant mental health struggles that feel different than the typical population, due to an oppressive system,” Rylander said.
Environmental agendaRylander also co-founded the LGBTQ Outdoor Summit, which had its fourth gathering this summer, drawing together adult leaders from across the outdoor industry for a weekend in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
“So many queer folks like to get outside and are leaders in the outdoor recreation industry,” she said. “The summits feel like a great space to be reminded of that. It’s such a great community. We are out here, there are many of us, and we don’t always know it.”
Rylander’s own life changed thanks to an LGBTQ-focused outdoors group. She met her wife while participating in a queer mountain climbing program. Her wife grew up in La Crosse and was formerly an environmental educator and is now a therapist. They are expecting their first child to be born this month.
Despite the native Wisconsinites now living in Washington, Rylander said they still hold a special place in their hearts for the Badgerland.
“I love and appreciate having grown up there,” she said. “Here in Washington, the outdoors culture is so intense, it can be exclusionary. If you’re not hucking it on your mountain bike or whatever, it feels like you’re not cool enough. In Wisconsin, it’s more accessible and inclusive where if people want to get outside, it’s whatever that means to them. I miss that culture.”