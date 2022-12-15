For 2008 Poynette High School grad Elyse Rylander, the stretch of the Wisconsin River from Spring Green to Lone Rock that she canoed many Sundays growing up was always a welcoming, inviting space to which she traces back so much of everything she’s done in the 15 years since.

“It all comes back to time spent paddling with family,” she told the Times-Tribune.

Elyse Rylander

Poynette graduate and outdoor enthusiast Elyse Rylander turned her habit of turning to nature into a way to reach out to LGBTQ youth to help them meet others like themselves and positive adult role models who understand where they are coming from.
Out There Adventures tree huggers

Confident in their love of nature, LGBTQ youth with Out There Adventures show they are not afraid to be a little on-the-nose when posing for a photo.
Out There Adventures mountain photo

Way out there

Out There Adventures participants, reaching the top of the hill, gaze out into the mountain vista.

Tags