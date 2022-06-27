Guided by its purpose-driven strategy and values, Alliant Energy is transitioning its energy mix to cleaner, more renewable energy to benefit customers. That includes breaking ground on six new solar projects.
In total, the company is moving forward on 12 solar projects that will bring nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar generation online in Wisconsin. It’s all part of Alliant Energy’s continued drive to diversify its energy mix of generation resources to meet the ongoing energy needs of customers.
“It’s exciting to be starting construction on new solar projects that will bring jobs and economic benefits to local communities,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy Wisconsin. “At the same time, it’s important to recognize the unprecedented and unexpected circumstances currently affecting the entire energy industry.”
The uncertainty de Leon mentions includes global supply chain and economic challenges along with shifting Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) requirements beyond 2022 and regional short-term reliability concerns. Earlier this month, MISO released a study forecasting that the region — which includes Manitoba, Canada and parts of 15 states including Wisconsin — could be facing a potential energy shortage for the summer of 2023.
“Shifting the retirement dates for our coal-fired facilities in Wisconsin helps ensure we can weather multiple uncertainties while continuing to add cleaner, renewable energy to the grid,” said de Leon.
Alliant Energy expects to be out of coal generation in Wisconsin by mid-2026. The company also confirms they are still on track to achieve their 2030 goal of reducing fossil fuel generation carbon dioxide emissions by 50% (from its 2005 levels).
Alliant Energy now intends to retire Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan by June 2025, while both remaining Columbia Energy Center units in Portage will be retired by June 2026. The short-term extension demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable energy for all customers.
Alliant Energy co-owns the Columbia facility with Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, and Madison Gas and Electric Company. Final timing and retirement dates are subject to additional state and regional regulatory reviews.