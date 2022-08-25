AprilAire Executives assembled 200 backpacks filled with school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 18 that were donated to the St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Food Pantry for the non-profit’s back-to-school efforts.
The backpack program is part of the Madison-based company’s focus on making a difference in the communities in which it manufacturers healthy air products to improve residential indoor air quality nationwide. The community support project began as senior leaders gathered earlier this year and brainstormed ways the company leadership could positively impact the community at large.
AprilAire donated the 200 backpacks (100 elementary, 50 middle school and 50 high school.) They brought in two other partners: CamelBak to donate water bottles and Complete Office of Wisconsin, AprilAire’s office supply company, to provide school supplies at cost like notebooks, binders, paper, pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks and more—even a scientific calculator for the older students.
“We were honored to partner with Complete Office, CamelBak and St. Vincent de Paul to help local students of all ages put their best foot forward with full backpacks when they enter classrooms this fall,” said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, AprilAire’s parent company.
Philippi was one of about 30 members of the leadership team who worked to assemble the backpacks. Other executives included Jatin Khanpara (Sr. VP of Engineering), Mike Rimrodt (VP of Business Development), Chris Gratz (Administrative Services Manager), Dave Lambrecht (Sr. VP of Finance), Dave Reifsteck (VP of Sales), Jeff Schmoeger (Sr. VP of Manufacturing), Tom Maskel (VP of Product Management), and Jerry McNerney (VP of IAQ Engineering).
Over the years, AprilAire has supported SVDP in numerous ways, including Care Café fundraising events, food pantry donations and initiatives and executives volunteering with the non-profit.
Other community service projects that fall under AprilAire’s brand value of “Making a Difference” include the FairShare CSA Coalition’s Bike the Barns event next month and last December’s holiday home makeover in which the brand coordinated and donated an entire home makeover to a single mom including the company’s signature solution, the AprilAire Healthy Air System®, which was particularly impactful since three of her four children’s allergy issues make healthy indoor air critical.
AprilAire offers homeowners indoor air quality peace of mind for the whole house with dehumidifiers, whole-house humidifiers, and a full line of professional-grade, residential Healthy Air solutions.