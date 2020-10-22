With the arrival of cooler weather, people are turning on their furnaces and using more natural gas. Alliant Energy urges customers to follow carbon monoxide and natural gas safety practices.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our customers,” said Richard Sublett, Alliant Energy Senior Manager of Compliance and Operational Performance. “With winter approaching, we want customers to be safe when they turn on their furnaces and increase usage of other natural gas appliances.”
The two main dangers during heating season are carbon monoxide poisoning and natural gas leaks. If you think you’re experiencing either, don’t mess around. Leave the premises immediately. Once you are at a safe location, call Alliant Energy at 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268).
Carbon monoxide poisoning
When a furnace or gas appliance malfunctions, it can produce carbon monoxide — a deadly, odorless gas.
Warning signs: Dizziness, shortness of breath, headaches, confusion, nausea, and fainting.
In an emergency: Leave your home immediately and seek medical attention.
Be proactive: Install carbon monoxide alarms and follow the directions for operation, placement and maintenance. Have a professional inspect all fuel-burning appliances and all heating and venting equipment.
Natural gas leaks
Although rare, natural gas leaks are dangerous and can result in fire, explosions, injury or death.
Warning signs: Rotten egg smell; hissing, roaring or whistling sounds near a gas appliance, meter or pipeline; dead or dying vegetation where the surrounding area is green; or blowing dirt or bubbling water in a puddle, river, pond or creek.
In an emergency:
— Leave the area immediately and evacuate everyone from the home or building. Then, call Alliant Energy at 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268); the company will investigate the leak for free.
— Call 911 if natural gas is blowing from anywhere in your home or from a pipeline outside.
— Do not stop to look for the leak or to open windows.
— Do not use anything that might create a spark, such as a cell phone, light switch or garage door opener.
Be proactive:
— Install a natural gas detector and follow the directions for operation, placement and maintenance.
— Have a professional inspect all fuel-burning appliances and all heating and venting equipment.
— Never place a fire pit above a buried gas line.
