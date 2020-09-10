Alliant Energy was named a Top Utility in Economic Development by Site Selection magazine. The annual list recognized the company for its contribution to community development, job creation and partnerships with institutions of higher learning in the areas the company serves. For the second year in a row, Alliant Energy is the only Wisconsin energy company to make the list .
“We are guided by our purpose to serve customers and help build strong communities,” said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company. “We partner with the communities we serve, nonprofit organizations and local economic groups to bring our purpose to life.”
Site Selection’s September issue credits Alliant Energy’s economic development team and its collaboration with local, regional and state partners for delivering more than $1.2 billion in new capital investment and more than 2,600 new jobs in Iowa and Wisconsin in 2019. In addition, Alliant Energy’s partnerships with the communities it serves helped bring 44 new industrial, warehouse and office projects to life.
The company partnered with Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, to create The Powerhouse. This project took a retired coal-burning facility and transformed it into a new gateway to downtown Beloit along the city’s riverfront. The seven-story complex includes a conference center, a theater, coffee shop, competition-style swimming pool and field turf for football, softball, baseball, lacrosse and soccer.
“The visibility that comes with being classified as a top utility for the second year in a row will help us build upon our successes,” said Rob Crain, Director of Customer, Community and Economic Development. “Our products and partnerships appeal to the people who represent large industrial projects and investments, and our communities who are ready to welcome them to Wisconsin.”
Site Selection delivers expansion planning information to 45,000 executives of fast-growing firms and is considered the senior publication in the development field. The magazine bases its ranking on a utility’s efforts to cultivate commercial and industrial business development, job creation and populations it serves.
