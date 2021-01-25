Pellitteri Waste Systems, Southern Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, is starting its five-year agreement with the Village of Dane and begin collecting residential waste and recycling using their fully automated cart collection system.
“Our dedicated team is excited to serve the Village of Dane’s residents,” Pellitteri Vice President Danielle Pellitteri said. “We look forward to taking care of the Village residents waste removal and are pleased to offer Village residents expanded recycling options such as metal pots and pans, small metal appliances, and properly bagged shredded paper, all of which can be combined with the normal recyclables and placed in the recycling cart. We are honored to be chosen to serve the Village of Dane and our local customer-focused teams will ensure the waste removal needs of all Village residents are fully met.”
In addition to the Village of Dane, Pellitteri announced new waste and recycling contracts with the Village of Waunakee and the Town of New Glarus in 2021.
Pellitteri Waste Systems provides state-of-the-art waste disposal and recycling collection and processing service to commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout Southern Wisconsin. It is a third-generation, family-owned company based in Madison with a proud tradition of service and community involvement. Pellitteri services over 51,000 homes with fully automated cart service throughout Southern Wisconsin. The company sorted over 97 million pounds of mixed recycling in 2019 at their local Material Recovery Facility.
