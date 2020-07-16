Amid the current coin shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cousins Subs is inviting guests, who are paying for their order in cash at the company’s locations impacted by the coin shortage, to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in support of their local Boys & Girls Club.
This initiative will take place at impacted Cousins Subs locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, and provides the opportunity for guests to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to make it better for youth in their community.
