On Friday, Aug. 7 at approximately 9 p.m., Columbia County dispatch received several 911 calls about a domestic incident between husband and wife involving firearms.
While on the phone with the caller, dispatch was able to hear several shots being fired. These shots were later determined to have been fired inside of the residence. The victim in the incident was able to self-evacuate from the residence before law enforcement arrival.
Upon law enforcement arrival, the suspect, later identified as Forest Lucas, 60, of Portage, was near the back of the residence and outside. Lucas was observed as being in possession of a firearm, and was given commands from law enforcement to put the firearm down and comply. Shortly after this, Lucas fired a single shot into the woods behind the residence before putting the firearm down and surrendering.
Lucas was taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. No persons were harmed prior to the arrest.
Through further investigation, it was determined that Lucas was impaired by alcohol and drugs. Lucas was arrested, booked into the Columbia County jail and is awaiting initial appearance on charges of:
— Second degree recklessly endangering safety - with a domestic modifier
— Possession of a firearm while intoxicated
— Disorderly conduct, with a domestic modifier
— Possession of marijuana
— Possession of drug paraphernalia The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Portage Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.