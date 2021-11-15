At 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of unknown individuals exchanging gun fire in the parking lot of the Club Bristol, 7653 County Highway N in the Town of Bristol.
Initial reports indicate a large gathering of people outside prior to the shots being fired. Many vehicles were reported leaving the area before law enforcement’s arrival. Numerous shell casing were found in the parking lot. This is an ongoing investigation, and no suspects are currently in custody. At this time, we suspect there is at least one unknown person injured.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with potential information is encourages to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.
Responding deputies were assisted by officers from Sun Prairie Police Department, Madison Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.