The River Arts on Water Studio is hosting a virtual art workshop titled “Making Mandalas” with instructor Ellen Rosewall. The live, virtual event will take place via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 22 with morning and afternoon sessions. The morning class is from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the afternoon class is from 1-3:30 p.m.
The word mandala means “sacred circle” in Sanskrit. The creation of art by drawing or painting within a circle has emerged within many cultures and throughout history.
In these two workshops, participants will explore the timeless art of mandala making from both the artistic and the meditative perspective.
In the morning workshop, the discussion will be on traditional and contemporary mandala methods, using color and shape, and employing geometry to create symmetrical and creative works. In the afternoon session, the discussion will be on the use of mandalas as a meditative tool. Also being discussed is the spiritual traditions of mandala making in various cultures, and participants will use this knowledge to create their own mandalas based on meditation.
Either session can be taken separately, but if you have no previous experience with mandala making, we highly encourage you to start with the morning workshop. Open to those aged 12 and older. Some basic supplies are required; a list is available upon request or on the River Arts website.
Those who register will receive a link for a Zoom presentation where Rosewall will provide instruction. This format allows participants to share their work, ask questions in real time, and interact with the instructor more than in a pre-recorded format. The first zoom presentation will take place in the morning, and then a short break will be taken. Participants who register for both sessions will log back in using a new link for the afternoon session. Participants must have access to reliable internet for video conferencing, as well as webcam functionality in order to share personal artwork.
For more info or to register, visit RiverArtsInc.org or email Kristina Coopman at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
