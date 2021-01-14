The Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park recently announced they have retained the Stevens Point-based consulting firm, Baker Street Consulting Group, to assist them in organizing and conducting a fundraising planning and feasibility study.
The study will determine the feasibility of raising funds to build a new educational and interpretive center at Devil’s Lake State Park. The firm was selected by a committee consisting of representatives of the Friends of Devil’s Lake Board of Directors, Devil’s Lake Concessions Corporation, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The Friends of Devil’s Lake received seed money to fund the study through a generous grant from the Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation.
“We are very excited to begin this study process, which will provide useful insights and information for moving forward with this project efficiently and effectively, and gather further input from the community stakeholders,” said Bernadette Greenwood, President of the Friends group.
The Friends chose Baker Street Consulting Group as the result of a competitive, multi-month process involving 16 firms. Baker Street stood out from other firms for their extensive experience conducting numerous successful feasibility studies and capital campaigns for nonprofit organizations throughout the Midwest.
The upcoming Fundraising study follows an initial study by GWWO Architects, which focused on site selection, programming and concept design. This initial study, evaluated eight potential building sites and recommended the Center be built at the northeast shore of Devil’s Lake. GWWO developed three building design concepts and estimated probable costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.