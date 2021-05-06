A little more than 1,500 Columbia County residents became fully vaccinated from April 28 through early May 5, as noted in the weekly report by Columbia County Public Health.
The 1,524 additional residents now brings the total to 20,566 residents who have received both doses (35.7% of the county’s population). There are also 26,469 residents who have received at least one dose (46%). In total, Columbia County has administered 45,572 doses to county residents.
Of the county residents aged 65 and older, 87.3% have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 64.3% of those aged 55-64 have received at least one dose. There have been 26.4% of county residents aged 16-17 who have received at least one dose, and that percentage continues to climb as age groups increase in age — ages 18-24 (33.6%); 25-34 (35%); 35-44 (46.8%) and 45-54 (51.5%).
Across the state, there have been 2,544,399 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of 5 p.m. May 5 (43.7% of the state’s population). Additionally, there have been 2,054,195 people who have been fully vaccinated (35.3% of Wisconsinites). Of those aged 65 and older in Wisconsin, 75.8% have been fully vaccinated.
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and all Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments.
Additionally, Columbia County Division of Health is hosting a first dose clinic on Thursday, May 13. Scheduling for that clinic will begin after 1 p.m. Monday, May 10 by going to www.co.columbia.wi.us or by calling 608-742-9227. Walk-ins will also be accepted. See the county’s website for more information.
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County
The COVID-19 activity level in the county remains “high”, per the May 5 report by Columbia County Public Health. The COVID-19 percent positive level remains “low”, however.
From it last report on April 28, the county saw 40 positive cases, bringing the total to 5,386 since testing began. There were also 229 negative cases since April 28 — the county has a total of 28,315 negative cases.
No new deaths were reported as the number stays at 57, and there are still seven active investigations within the county — five in educational facilities, one in a non-healthcare workplace and one in a group housing facility.
