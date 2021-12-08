As a child protective services worker questioned them in their baby’s hospital room, Greg and Katie Shebesta of Janesville, Wisconsin, held their nearly 6-month-old upright, allowing the excess fluid to drip through tubes a brain surgeon had inserted beneath his skull.
Greg Shebesta remembered a torrent of fear washing over him that winter day seven years ago.
“I was afraid my kid was gonna die. I was afraid I was gonna go to jail. I was afraid they were gonna take them away from us,” he said, referring to Henry and his older brother Jack, who was 3 years old.
Dr. Barbara Knox, then-head of the University of Wisconsin’s Child Protection Program, had flagged the Shebestas’ case, alleging the baby’s brain bleeding was intentionally inflicted, which triggered an investigation.
Greg Shebesta researched possible medical reasons for his son’s condition on the internet. He shared his findings with Knox. She rebuffed them.
“Dr. Knox kept saying, ‘No, there’s no medical reason, this was intentional trauma, nonaccidental trauma,’ ” he recalled.
But Knox was wrong. And not just in that case.
In seven cases spanning seven years, the child abuse pediatrician labeled accidents and medical conditions as abuse — allegations later rejected by police, child protection officials and other doctors, Wisconsin Watch has found. They are among the families and caregivers who spoke to Wisconsin Watch after a 2020 investigation revealed Knox had wrongly accused a Mount Horeb family of child abuse.
Blood clotting disorder blamed
Months after Henry recovered from brain surgery, a UW pediatric hematologist and oncologist told them Henry had a blood clotting disorder.
The brain bleeds that Henry suffered “very likely are entirely due to this bleeding tendency,” Dr. Carol Diamond wrote in a letter she sent in February 2015 to Knox and Rock County child protective services. She added: “I feel very confident in the care of this family for this boy.”
With the allegations behind them, the parents of now three healthy children detailed what Katie Shebesta called “some of the scariest and most traumatic” moments of their lives. The family would like to see accountability by the hospital — and by Knox — for the unnecessary trauma they endured.
“She was trying to prove (abuse) all at the expense of potentially our freedom, but more importantly, our kid’s life,” Greg Shebesta said.
Knox left the University of Wisconsin in 2019, after being suspended for allegedly bullying her hospital colleagues and now faces similar scrutiny at her new job at Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she heads the statewide child abuse forensic clinic, Alaska CARES.
Over the past two years, the Anchorage clinic has lost its entire medical staff to resignations or eliminated positions, according to a joint investigation by Wisconsin Watch and the Anchorage Daily News in which seven current and former employees said they made dozens of complaints about Knox’s management and medical judgment.
Knox did not respond to emails or follow-up phone calls.
All of the Wisconsin parents and caregivers who spoke to Wisconsin Watch were seen by Knox, Physician Assistant Amanda Palm, another member of the child protection team, or both. Some families asked for their names to be withheld because of the stigma of child abuse, fear of losing their jobs or lingering trauma.
The hospital declined interview requests on behalf of staff and administrators.
Families faced wrongful charges
Knox’s pursuit of allegations against them caused emotional trauma, unnecessary legal and medical bills and at least one initially missed diagnosis, parents told Wisconsin Watch. In the case of Henry, the focus on a child abuse diagnosis over the actual cause of his brain bleeding could have threatened his life, the Shebestas say.
These parents came under suspicion under a policy advising that most bruising or fractures should trigger a child abuse assessment for babies who cannot yet walk or pull themselves up to stand. Knox helped write that policy, which a spokesperson said is based on national standards.
The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families reported over 4,900 confirmed child maltreatment cases in 2019. Within the four types of child maltreatment tracked — neglect, physical, mental and emotional abuse — the majority are attributed to neglect. Physical abuse ranked second; DCF reported just under 800 substantiated cases in 2019.
Mandated reporters like Knox who claim they see signs of abuse are the ones who trigger such investigations. While Wisconsin law requires doctors to report suspected child maltreatment and gives any mandated reporter immunity from legal repercussions when reports are made in good faith, consequences for doctors misdiagnosing child abuse remain elusive.
Medical experts who often defend caregivers in court told Wisconsin Watch the child abuse pediatrics subspecialty lacks accountability and scientific rigor, a conclusion also reached by Do No Harm, an NBC News/Houston Chronicle investigation, which uncovered hundreds of cases of false allegations leveled by child abuse pediatricians.
Mom’s worry turns to charges of abuse
In 2018, Kimberly Marshall had taken her 7-month-old son Marshall Hass to two separate doctor appointments, reporting a persistent fever and a “crackling” sound in his lungs. One appointment was at UW Health’s emergency department, where doctors declared nothing was out of the ordinary.
But the mother of four knew something was wrong.
An X-ray at her family pediatrician’s office revealed a broken rib. A doctor told her the fracture was indicative of child abuse, and Marshall came under suspicion as the cause of the injury.
The only thing Marshall could offer was that the baby had rolled off a couch and onto a carpet a week earlier while she was in the shower and his older siblings were watching him.
“I honestly don’t know how he broke his rib,” Marshall told Wisconsin Watch.
Knox wrote in the baby’s medical record: “ . . . the fact that the fracture is unexplained further raises concern for physical abuse of a child.”
Marshall was told she could not be alone with her other children while authorities investigated her son’s case.
Further complicating matters, Marshall’s husband, Tim Hass, was stuck in Texas, being debriefed after a one-year deployment to the Middle East. Once the case escalated to a child abuse investigation, the helicopter crew chief for Wisconsin’s Army National Guard grabbed an expedited trip home.
The couple got a lawyer who told them to follow up with their own pediatrician instead of Knox and directed CPS to communicate with him instead.
Dane County’s child protective services closed the case after finding no evidence of abuse.
“It must be terrible for people who don’t have the same resources we do,” she said.
Video clears Madison parents
In another case, a Madison mom in 2015 was in the same room as her toddler, and his dad was one room away, when they heard him cry out in pain. He had fallen into the side of the couch and began favoring his left arm. They took him to get checked out right away.
When UW Health doctors saw signs the bone had been broken for over a week, the parents were investigated for withholding medical care, a form of child neglect under Wisconsin law. Knox and Palm diagnosed the case as “gravely concerning for nonaccidental trauma.”
“There’s no way that he could have just hidden it from us for 10 days,” said the boy’s mother, who witnessed nothing out of the ordinary leading up to her son’s injury. She asked not to be named because she also works for the University of Wisconsin.
The parents cleared themselves by showing police footage from the child’s bedroom camera. A detective, who reviewed the videos of the week before the fall, saw the boy “gripping toys with his left hand, using it to balance, putting his body weight on it, and using both hands to climb onto furniture as he plays,” and “never observed him favor his arm, look at his arm or show any expression of pain,” according to a Madison police report.
The detective closed the case saying he believed the parents sought care as soon as they saw any sign of injury.
Mark on skin triggers abuse claim
After their 5-month-old’s constant drooling irritated and cracked the skin on his chest, his parents sought medical care. But the pediatrician instead focused on a mark on his left arm.
The pediatrician referred the family, who lived in Madison at the time, to UW Health’s child protection team for over four hours of extensive testing. The baby’s mother, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, who knew this mark was from her son’s habit of sucking on his arm, was told “ ‘Kids won’t do that when they’re six months old.’ ”
In medical records, Palm wrote the “case is being diagnosed as gravely concerning for physical abuse,” and that Knox reviewed the case and agreed.
A police officer and CPS worker closed their cases after witnessing the baby repeatedly sucking his left arm in the hospital.
The parents asked to remain anonymous because of the stigma of child abuse allegations.
False medical info given to authorities
After the Shebestas were referred to the UW’s child protection team, a detective and a CPS worker delivered shocking new — and false — information about their son’s condition: Henry was now brain damaged because someone had repeatedly and intentionally harmed their son.
“This was the first time we had heard this information, and it devastated both of us,” Katie Shebesta wrote in a letter to hospital officials that the couple did not send out of fear of retaliation.
When they returned to Henry’s hospital room, they asked neurosurgeon Dr. Bermans Iskandar whether what they heard was true. He said no.
At a meeting with Knox, they asked her when the child abuse inquiry would end. The Shebestas both recall the answer: When someone feels guilty enough to confess.
CPS closed the Shebestas’ case, but only after two months of weekly in-home visits, sometimes unannounced, to scrutinize the parents.
Greg Shebesta said the experience left him emotionally drained. And for a time, he set up a video camera in the family’s living room and turned it on when his wife wasn’t home.
Instead of filming precious family memories, he collected evidence — in case he was ever wrongfully accused of child abuse again.
Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall contributed to this story. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch (www.WisconsinWatch.org) collaborates with WPR, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.