The Poynette School District is seeking substitute teachers for all three of its schools, it announced recently. Anyone interested in those positions — who does not currently have certification — can partake in one of two substitute teacher training sessions remaining this semester.
There will be an in-person training on Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., taught in Portage at the CESA 5 building. Or on Thursday, May 19, there will be a Zoom training session, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The registration fee is $130. Participants are required to have an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution of higher learning.
Topics covered at the session will include:
— Disciple/classroom management techniques;
— Important health and safety information;
— Expectations from the classroom teacher;
— Special education concerns;
— Technology training;
— Sample emergency lesson plans;
— Networking and questions from participants;
— Identifying and understanding the professional responsibilities and roles of the substitute teacher;
— Prepare and conduct a lesson;
— Understand the legal responsibilities of a substitute teacher; and
— Using and demonstrating appropriate communication protocols and procedures during the school day.
Anyone who completes the workshop will be considered a CESA 5 certified substitute teacher and will receive a certificate from CESA. The certificate will be used to apply for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s short-term substitute teacher license — which is valid for three years before renewal is required.
There are 35 school districts in CESA 5 located across all of Wood, Portage, Adams and Marquette counties, and most of Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Waushara and Waupaca counties.
CESA 5 is located at 626 E. Slifer Street in Portage. For questions or more information, contact Julie Beckwith at beckwithj@cesa5.org or 608-745-5472.