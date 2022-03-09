The Poynette School District is seeking substitute teachers for all three of its schools, it announced recently. Anyone interested in those positions — who does not currently have certification — can partake in one of two substitute teacher training sessions remaining this semester.

There will be an in-person training on Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., taught in Portage at the CESA 5 building. Or on Thursday, May 19, there will be a Zoom training session, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The registration fee is $130. Participants are required to have an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution of higher learning.

Topics covered at the session will include:

— Disciple/classroom management techniques;

— Important health and safety information;

— Expectations from the classroom teacher;

— Special education concerns;

— Technology training;

— Sample emergency lesson plans;

— Networking and questions from participants;

— Identifying and understanding the professional responsibilities and roles of the substitute teacher;

— Prepare and conduct a lesson;

— Understand the legal responsibilities of a substitute teacher; and

— Using and demonstrating appropriate communication protocols and procedures during the school day.

Anyone who completes the workshop will be considered a CESA 5 certified substitute teacher and will receive a certificate from CESA. The certificate will be used to apply for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s short-term substitute teacher license — which is valid for three years before renewal is required.

There are 35 school districts in CESA 5 located across all of Wood, Portage, Adams and Marquette counties, and most of Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Waushara and Waupaca counties.

CESA 5 is located at 626 E. Slifer Street in Portage. For questions or more information, contact Julie Beckwith at beckwithj@cesa5.org or 608-745-5472.

