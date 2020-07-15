Alliant Energy Transportation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation, announced today the company is changing its name to Travero.
The new name connects the company’s resources into one brand and furthers its commitment of delivering solutions that allow customers to move freight cre atively and competitively. The company offers innovative and comprehensive logistics services, including rail transportation, freight management services, warehousing and transloading.
“The transformation from Alliant Energy Transportation to Travero builds on over a century of creativity and flexibility to solve customer needs,” said Kevin Burke, President of Travero. “This positive momentum will drive growth, development and investment opportunities for many communities.”
Since 1904, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions into a multi-brand portfolio. The move to Travero aligns that portfolio of companies under a single identity with a shared name, including:
—Travero Logistics: The freight brokerage and 3PL (third-party logistics) services provider was formed from a combination of longtime freight management services leaders and recently acquired Hybrid Transit Systems (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Business Transportation Solutions (BTS-Stoughton.
—CRANDIC Rail, a Travero company: The iconic Cedar Rapids & Iowa City Railway Company offers regional rail services with cross-continental connections. Travero is rooted in a Latin word that means “to transform, shift or move.” The name ─ along with the tagline “Solutions. Delivered.” ─ describes the company’s commitment to be a logistics leader with customized solutions for customers. While Travero provides services to meet the needs of many types of customers, the company specializes in agriculture, defense, mining, industrial equipment and utilities.
Visit travero.com for more information and to view a video of the company’s brand story.
