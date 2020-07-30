In response to the order requiring face coverings across Dane County, the United Way of Dane County is distributing disposable face coverings, reusable face coverings and hand sanitizer to the public on Saturday, Aug. 1.
“Our community's greatest resource is our people, and United Way of Dane County is committed to the safety and well-being of all,” the organization said in a news release. “In order to do this, we must take measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The event is from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the United Way of Dane County, located at 2059 Atwood Avenue in Madison. Distribution will take place outside. In case of inclement weather, call 608-246-4391 upon arrival and someone will come to your vehicle. There is a limited supply of hand sanitizer.
Follow United Way of Dane County on social media for real-time updates.
The United Way of Dane County thanks its partners and volunteers who have made it possible to distribute PPE to our neighbors who need it most — Hydrite Chemical Company, Midwest Prototyping, State Line Distillery and United Way of Dane County volunteer groups, LINC and READI.
