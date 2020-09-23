River Arts, Inc. is hosting a “Paint Your Own Wine or Beer Glass” workshop on Friday, Oct. 9 from 7-9 p.m. The class will be held at River Arts on Water Studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac.
The instructors will guide all participants through the step-by-step process, showing the best tips and techniques to create your own unique glass. You won’t find anything like these in stores – create your one-of-a-kind piece. Choose from a wide variety of paints, paint markers, and glass styles. Use the stencils provided or do it all freehand – whatever you come up with, it’ll be toasted with at the end of the night.
While normally the studio offers beer as part of this workshop (the drafts part of Crafts & Drafts), it will not be providing beverages for this class. In an effort to ensure student and staff safety, masks will also be required for all participants.
Crafts & Drafts is a series of monthly classes based around the “wine and paint night” concept. The studio just decided to go with something a little more Wisconsin – so it added beer! These fun, pressure-free classes are a great way to unwind after work, meet up with friends, celebrate a special event, and make a cool project for your home. River Arts encourages all participants to wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty. Each class lasts two hours, and includes all necessary supplies and a class instructor. Come back each month to make a different project.
For more information about the workshop (including stencil options), our COVID safety policy, and cancellation policy can be found at RiverArtsInc.org. Contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org with questions.
