The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) approved U.S. Bike Route (USBR) 30 and USBR 230 as Wisconsin’s first nationally designated bicycle routes.
The 269-mile USBR 30 crosses the state from east to west. It begins in Milwaukee, at Lake Michigan, and ends in Bluff Siding, on the Mississippi River. The route uses multiple types of existing bicycling infrastructure, including state and county bike trails, local roads and bike paths, and state and county highways.
USBR 230 is an alternate leg, providing routing directions for use when the Merrimac Ferry is not in operation.
“Establishing this route has been years in the making and it’s a great accomplishment for the state,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “More than 70 communities in 11 counties worked together to create this great transportation corridor that will be enjoyed by local, regional and national bicyclists.”
USBR 30/230 guides bicyclists through more than 160 miles of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources state and county trails. Many of these trails are converted former railroad corridors, including Hank Aaron State Trail (State Trail), Oak Leaf Trail (Milwaukee County Trail), New Berlin Trail (Waukesha County Trail), Glacial Drumlin State Trail (State Trail), Capital City State Trail (State Trail), 400 State Trail (State Trail), Elroy Sparta State Trail (State Trail), La Crosse River State Trail (State Trail), Great River State Trail (State Trail), New Berlin Trail (State Trail) and Oak Leaf Trail (State Trail)
A map and turn-by-turn directions are available on the WisDOT website: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/bike/bike-maps/usbr.aspx.
“More than half of USBR 30 is made up of our state bike trails,” said Preston Cole, Wisconsin DNR Secretary. “This new route gives bicyclists detailed directions to navigate across the state,providing yet another way to experience our great outdoors.”
Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney added, “When you explore Wisconsin’s fresh coast by bike, whether in our forests or the flowing and meandering Driftless Region, cyclists will find thrilling trails, vibrant urban areas and awe-inspiring landscapes.”
Wisconsin’s USBR 30/230 route showcases many natural and cultural resources while traveling through rural, urban and suburban communities — creating opportunities for people everywhere to bicycle for travel, transportation, and recreation.
The USBRS was established in 1978 by AASHTO, which is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing highway and transportation departments in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Bicycle Route System (USBRS) is an evolving national network of bicycle routes. Currently, more than 14,000 miles are established in 29 states and Washington D.C.
