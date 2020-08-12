With Americans celebrating the warm Labor Day holiday weekend with extra enthusiasm this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants to remind everyone about the dangers of drinking and driving.
This Labor Day weekend, NHTSA will join with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to spread the word about impaired driving dangers and to work together to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives. The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7.
During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with law enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
Sadly, the statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in drunk-driving crashes every 50 minutes in 2018. That’s the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors. This is why Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement of alcohol and drug impaired driving violations during the campaign. They want all to remember that if you are going to drink, designate a sober driver before festivities begin. Keep friends and family who have been drinking from getting behind the wheel. Together, we can make a difference by keeping impaired drivers off the roadway before they decide to drive.
