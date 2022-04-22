This photo shows the closed 25-foot handgun station at the Columbia County shooting range. The range is set to undergo improvements by the Department of Natural Resources this year. The facility will remain open — often with limited capacity — during the project.
This photo shows the closed 25-foot handgun station at the Columbia County shooting range. The range is set to undergo improvements by the Department of Natural Resources this year. The facility will remain open — often with limited capacity — during the project.
This photo shows an overview of the Columbia County shooting range, located on King Road within the Mud Lake Wildlife Area in Lowville. The range is set to see various improvements this year.
The Columbia County Shooting Range, located at W6273 King Road in Lowville — within the Mud Lake Wildlife Area — will be seeing some improvements this spring and summer.
The upcoming project will include increasing sound mitigation to the 50- and 100-yard rifle ranges, and the 50-yard shotgun range.
The range is free to use by the public. Limited capacity may be available as the project soon gets underway, but the range will remain open under its normal hours — Thursday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shooting range is closed every Wednesdays for maintenance and Law Enforcement training.
Shooting sheds may be closed frequently during the project as well. Specific construction dates are not yet scheduled because the work is dependent upon weather conditions.
Further improvements to the range also include adding a bullet catcher to the 25-foot handgun range. That area of the range will remain closed until the portion of the project is complete. No handguns or pistols will be allowed for shooting at the rifle or shotgun stations.
In addition to the two free rifle ranges and shotgun range, the Columbia County shooting range features earthen backstops, side berms and overhead baffles to ensure everyone's safety. Target stands are present on all three ranges, and the DNR reminds the public to bring their own paper targets. Hearing and eye protection are recommended.
For the full list of range rules, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search “Columbia County Shooting Range.”
The DNR also advises using other shooting ranges while the Columbia County range sees improvements. The only other public range in the area is the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center, located at 5184 State Highway 19 in Waunakee. That range will be open to the public on weekends beginning Sunday, May 15. Only pistols and rifles are allowed at that site.