After School Art Club is back at Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. in a virtual format. This session includes five art projects for kids ranging from textiles to Pop Art.
Students aged 8-11 are invited to register at RiverArtsInc.org.
Projects include mandalas and meditative drawing, watercolor winter trees, Andy Warhol Pop Art, Batik (fabric dyeing) for kids, and paper bag owl lanterns.
Supplies can be picked up at River Arts on Water Gallery, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac, any time after Feb. 1, or shipping is available for a small fee. All supplies for all of the projects are included with registration.
Both written and video instructions are provided, and help is just a phone call away, by calling or emailing Kristina, the class instructor, for one-on-one guidance any time you feel stuck.
During the week of March 23-26, all students are encouraged to join the Zoom chat at the end and show off your creations with the whole class.
For questions about this or to register, visit www.riverartsinc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
