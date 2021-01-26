At 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, a crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate-39 near the Poynette exit. The crash involved one fatality.
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper located a black Toyota sedan in the marshy area far off the roadway on I-39/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra. This location is just north of County Highway CS.
The vehicle was completely snow covered and it appeared it had been there for several hours. The vehicle had extensive front end damage. The driver, the only occupant, of the vehicle was found deceased inside the vehicle. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for any other drivers and/or witnesses to this crash. Evidence at the scene suggests that the vehicle may have rear-ended a semi-trailer before leaving the roadway and entering the ditch. The rear bumper of the semi-trailer should be substantially bent inward. Any person with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.
