The Dane County Fair is excited to introduce the 2020-Rona Club for aged-out youth, giving them the opportunity to exhibit at the 2021 Dane County Fair.
When the Dane County Fair was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19, the Fair Board of Directors determined that any youth exhibitor who was aging out of participation this year and was enrolled in a 2020 project would be eligible to participate in the 2021 Dane County Fair within the same project areas. This exception is only made for the 2021 Dane County Fair under the Fair Rules.
“The Board of Directors fully realize there are a number of kids who have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the Fair,” said Darwin Lynde, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”
The Dane County Fair is pleased to announce the formation of the 2020-Rona Club as a one-year only club for any youth exhibitor who aged out of participation this year and are not able to become a member of another organization. Per Fair Rules, exhibitors must not have reached their 20th birthday by Jan. 1 of the current year to exhibit. For exhibitors who aged out in 2020, the extension gives them an extra year, and they must not have reached their 21st birthday by Jan. 1st of the current year to exhibit.
This Club will give aged-out 4-H members the opportunity to exhibit at the 2021 Dane County Fair as their 4-H membership term is 5K through one year after high school; FFA and some other youth organizations have longer membership terms, so youth may still be allowed to show under these organizations and qualify for the extension at the 2021 Dane County Fair. The Club will provide education resource connections, advisor contact, and opportunity for the county’s eldest youth to exhibit at Fair for their final year.
Enrollment for the 2020-Rona Club is now, and all members must be enrolled by Nov. 1. For details on the 2020-Rona Club, visit www.danecountyfair.com/pages/2020-Rona-Club.php. Questions regarding the club can be directed to danecountyfair2900@gmail.com.
With an over 160-year history, the Dane County Fair will once again be held at the Alliant Energy Center, July 15-18, 2021. For more information, visit www.danecountyfair.com.
