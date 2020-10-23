River Arts on Water studio in Prairie du Sac will be hosting an upcoming gourd painting workshop. The event allows participants to create that perfect piece of crafty home decor this holiday season. Instructor Jane Dillon will provide all supplies, including pre-prepped gourds.
The workshop is for students ages 13 and older to make a one of a kind snowman. The workshop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 1-4 p.m. at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac.
This rustic, classic project can be completed in under three hours, and no prior experience necessary. All materials will be provided, including aprons, but feel free to bring a smock. Paint will stain clothing, so we recommend not wearing your Sunday best. Face masks are required for the duration of the workshop.
Questions about the workshop and/or registration can be directed to RiverArtsInc.org, or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
