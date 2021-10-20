Excessive speed is considered the cause of a two-vehicle crash in the town of Roxbury.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 12 and Waterford Street at 5:49 p.m. on Oct. 19. Tyler P. Amacher, 31 of Prairie Du Sac, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12, when he rear-ended a vehicle operated by Jeremy E. Moen, 30 of Sauk City. Prior to the crash, a caller reported Amacher’s speeding and reckless driving.

Moen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Amacher has tentatively been charged with Reckless Driving, causing injury. He was also cited for Following Too Close, Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed and Unsafe Lane Deviation.

