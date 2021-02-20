Teenagers across the state will now be able to take driver education classes online using the “How to Drive” curriculum from AAA.
Built on nearly a century of respected driver education expertise, but utilizing the latest teaching techniques and up to date information on vehicle technology and roadway dangers, this course features 30 hours of interactive training approved by the state of Wisconsin.
“Getting a teen ready for the road can be a stressful experience for parents,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We are pleased to provide this quality program in a convenient format for Wisconsin families.”
The online offering allows busy families to build their own schedule and set their own pace. Students can access the course wherever internet access is available and save their progress to continue later. The curriculum features the most up-to-date information from scientifically validated sources, contemporary videos, presentations, simulations, and interactive exercises to enhance content retention.
According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, more than 60% of teens get their driver’s license before age 18. That figure has been on the rise in recent years, reversing a previous trend of teens waiting until after turning 18, when driver education courses are not required and Graduated Drivers Licensing provisions are not applicable. The need for quality pre-licensing education remains high:
— The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that teens account for less than 5% of all licensed drivers in the state, yet are involved in nearly 10% of all traffic crashes.
— Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
To learn more about AAA’s driver education offerings in Wisconsin, got o www.wisconsin.aaadriverprogram.com/how-to-drive/. Current AAA members save $25 and receive a one-year complimentary Associate Membership for their teen when they get their learner’s permit.
