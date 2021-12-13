After one year, The Green Stem Floral & Gifts continues to grow.
Owner Shawntel Sandstrom opened her shop at 126 N. Main Street in downtown Poynette on Dec. 1, 2020.
And after more than 365 days of being in business, the shop has blossomed into more than what Sandstrom could have imagined during that time.
“It has definitely exceeded expectations,” Sandstrom said of the first year in business. “When I started, I was a little nervous about the pandemic, but our community that worked from home came out to support (the business).”
Sandstrom noted that people who have bought flowers or floral arrangements from her always come back and comment about the flowers, and how long they last compared to other places.
“We pride ourselves in taking good care of our flowers,” Sandstrom said.
When the shop first opened, Sandstrom also used about a handful of vendors that helped her stock the space of her store with homemade, hand-crafted items ranging from candles, signs, holiday decorations and more. The number of vendors she has now, has grown exponentially since last year.
“I had a small handful of vendors, and now I have over 30 vendors,” Sandstrom said. She added that five of those vendors are under 21 years old, including three under the age of 15.
“Those artisans all have handmade crafts from bookmarks, to stained glass pieces, to all-natural dog products, jewelry, signs and woodworking,” Sandstrom said.
Sandstrom said she loves having that many vendors associated with her shop, as it gives community members a great opportunity to sell their items in a consistent place. It also gives the other members of the community the chance to buy from local artists and artisans.
“When people shop here, they are not only supporting me, but the community, too,” Sandstrom said. “There’s so many one-of-a-kind items.”
Sandstrom said there’s also always some form of baked goods for sale in her store as well.
In addition to the number of vendors, Sandstrom’s staff has grown over the first year, too. When the shop first opened, Sandstrom had just one part-time employee working with her. She has since added two more part-time workers. Sandstrom’s parents and mother-in-law also volunteer in the shop on occasion.
The Green Stem also became a designated spot for all those in the community to mail their letters to Santa Claus this year. Sandstrom said that she has seen several area children drop their envelopes in the mailbox and makes sure that they get to the North Pole.
Sandstrom rented out the space next to the shop this winter and brought in some Christmas trees to sell as well.
Sandstrom said one of the bigger downfalls of running her business through the pandemic is that it has added some surcharges and other costs to delivery fees. Other than that, she has been very pleased with her first year as a Poynette business owner.
“It has surprised me how well we’ve done,” she said. “I’m exhausted. I’ve worked more hours than I ever have before. This is the hardest, but best job I’ve had.”