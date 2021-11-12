The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take simple steps that will provide the safest conditions for everyone on the roads after a crash.
Wisconsin State Patrol’s November Law of the Month is a reminder of the state’s “Steer It, Clear It” law. The law requires drivers to move vehicles involved in a crash out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicles can be moved safely. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, drivers should not risk injury by trying to push the vehicle out of traffic.
This simple action, moving out of the lane of traffic, provides safer conditions for law enforcement and other responders. It also helps crews more easily clear vehicles, crash debris, spilled materials, and other obstructions from the road.
“Our officers and first responders put themselves at risk to help those who get into trouble on the highways. If you find yourself in a crash, help us keep everyone safe and move out of the path of traffic,” Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.
Across Wisconsin, there were 115,694 crashes in 2020. Of those, 703 were secondary crashes, happening after an initial incident. Secondary crashes put those involved and the responders who show up to help in danger. Last year, 69 workers were hurt and two were killed while responding to an emergency in Wisconsin.