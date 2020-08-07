At approximately 9:23 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies — along with units from the Middleton Police Department — responded to the intersection of County Highway K at U.S. Highway 12 (westbound) for a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcyclist was stopped at the intersection when it was struck from behind by a 2012 Buick sedan, which had been traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to UW hospital and declared deceased upon arrival.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, and names of those involved will not be released at this time. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the cause of the crash.
