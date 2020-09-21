In June 2019, the Dane Fire Department celebrated a milestone. It was the 60th annual Dane Firefighters’ Festival. A festival that celebrates the sacrifice and service of their members while providing an opportunity for the community to gather for some fun, games, and to devour the famous chicken dinner after the parade on a Sunday afternoon.
Then COVID-19 arrived. Bert Deans Park would be eerily silent on the June weekend that the festival had occurred the previous sixty years. No sound of a softball bat making contact and lobbing a ball into another dimension. No laughter and playful banter at the cornhole tournament. No music from Chances Thrown or Back Country Roads. No parade down Main Street. And, most notably, no aroma of the world famous Dane Firefighters’ BBQ chicken.
Even when the festival was cancelled, community members continued to urge the department to sell its famous chicken as a standalone fundraiser. After deliberation and discussion to find a safe, practical way to hold a fundraiser in the COVID era, the department has decided to get the chicken seasoned and the grills hot on Sunday, Oct. 11 for a drive-through chicken dinner.
The department is encouraging and accepting pre-orders at www.danefre.com until Sunday, Sept. 27. A limited number of dinners will be available Oct. 11, but a pre-order is the only way to ensure you will get to satisfy your taste buds with a legendary meal. The dinner is $12 and includes a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans and a dinner roll.
If chicken isn’t to your taste, you can support the Dane Fire Department by participating in the Sportsman’s Raffle or by purchasing a handcrafted stoneware mug by placing your pre-order at www.danefire.com/mug-fundraiser. The mugs make a great gift and will arrive by Dec. 21, just in time for the holidays.
The Dane Fire Department is thankful for its continued support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.