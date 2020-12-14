Chris and Lori’s Bakehouse in Poynette got a little creative in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owners, Chris and Lori Robson, knew a change had to be made in some of its operations this past year upon hearing that the Dane County Farmers Market was not going to begin on schedule.
“After it became clear that the pandemic would keep the Dane County Farmer's Market — our main source of income — from beginning in April as usual, we knew we would have to get creative this year,” Lori said.
Some of that creativity involved four pop-up markets in the parking lot of the Poynette shop, located at 110 W. Mill Street — across the road from Poynette Inch United Methodist Church. The small pop-up stands were held during the summer and fall months.
A fifth pop-up stand will be held Saturday, Dec. 19 — once again in the shop’s small parking lot. All events have been a pay-what-you-can for all patrons, as normal market prices have not been charged. Patrons are not asked to pay a minimum amount — only as much, or as little, as they can afford — as the Robsons see this as a way to give back to the local community during tough times.
“In normal times, if we don’t sell out of everything on a Saturday, we donate anything extra to food pantries through the Community Action Coalition,” Lori said.
That couldn’t be the case this year as Lori said the CAC was not taking extras due to the pandemic.
In order to help the Bakeshop alleviate itself from the extra baked goods on hand, they turned to the Poynette community for suggestions. The Robsons took requests for people who were in need, along with healthcare workers “who could use some comfort in the form of baked goods.”
The Robsons were able to get some of their income back through the Westside Community Market in Madison, in addition to a modified Dane County Farmers Market — which was moved to the Alliant Energy Center property during summer and fall.
Also, as a way to give back some of the leftovers from those markets, the Robsons left small donations at people’s doors around the community, but that “ended up being a lot to manage,” according to Lori.
It was then that the pop-up stand was started in order to empty out the extra baked goods.
“So, one Saturday when we had extras left, I posted on Facebook that we would set up a stand for people to come get anything we had left, and they could pay what they can,” Lori said. “That way, people could get treats for themselves or others without worrying about the cost.”
Lori said people can pay through a credit/debit card, the Venmo app, or simply drop money into a bucket at the stand.
Before the first pop-up stand, the community was given only about an hours notice on social media before the Robsons set up in the parking lot. Lori said there were still several people waiting outside beforehand.
“We sold out (of what we had) in 30 minutes,” Lori said.
The next three times, an announcement was made earlier in the week in hopes of attracting more people. Lori said extra goodies were made just for the Poynette community.
“We sold 300-400 items each time in 30 minutes to an hour,” Lori said.
While the couple has not kept track of the number of patrons for each event, Lori estimates about 50-100 people showing up each time.
So what will the selection be for Saturday, Dec. 19?
“We have cookies, muffins and scones of many varieties. We will have plenty to last for the two hours,” Lori said. “We will also have lots of holiday treats and our famous pumpkin cream cheese muffins, too.”
