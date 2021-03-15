March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, a day of acceptance that raises awareness of Down syndrome and how individuals with Down syndrome are vital to our lives and community.
The number 321 (the written out date of March 21) is special around GiGi's Playhouse in Madison as individuals with Down syndrome have a third copy of their 21st chromosome.
Leading up to World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, Gigi’s Playhouse Madison will be celebrating a few ways:
— The center has re-opened on a limited basis for one-on-one Amina Grace Speech and Language Therapy and have welcomed some families back a couple days a week;
— On March 20, it will be hosting a drive-by celebration and gifting participants with a GiGi’s bag full of fun surprises; and
— It has launched the 321 Believer Annual Campaign with the goals of increasing acceptance, as well as raising the crucial funds needed to continue offering virtual and/or in-person free, purposeful, educational and therapeutic programs to children, adults, and families with Down syndrome.
Visit the 321 page to learn more about how you can support individuals with Down syndrome at https://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/3-2-1-believer/
GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers created to provide free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. With 50 locations across the U.S. and Mexico, and a demand to open 200 more, GiGi’s Playhouse is on a mission to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.
Learn more at www.GiGisPlayhouse.org/madison. GiGi’s At Home virtual programming now serves participants in more than 25 countries as it continues the commitment to free programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
