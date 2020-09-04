When you pull up to Dane’s American Legion Post 503 you will see three names honored before it.
One of those names is Havlik, and the others are Koltes and Thaden. But trying to find out the history behind those names has proven tricky for Post Commander Ron Clemens, along with Bill Clemens and Duane Clemens. Duane is Post Adjunct and Treasurer.
A fire that happened about 40-50 years age destroyed most of the history involving the men behind the names attached to the Legion. The fire happened long before Ron Clemens took over as commander.
What is known for sure is that two of the names are Harold E. Havlik and Alvin R. Thaden — both of whom died while serving in World War II. The Clemens trio has not been able to dig up much on either, or confirm the third name.
Harold E. Havlik
Havlik was born May 3, 1919 and enlisted in the army in October 1940. He was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina before he was sent overseas.
He made his way up to sergeant within Company M of the 9th Division of the 47th Infantry Regiment. His group was to invade northern Africa during World War II.
In a letter received by his family on April 8, 1943, Havlik noted that he arrived in Africa on Nov. 8, 1942. Looking back at the history of the war, Havlik and the rest of the 47th Infantry were most likely involved in Operation Blackstone, which lasted from Nov. 8-10 in French Morocco. The plan was for the U.S. troops to capture Casablanca.
Operation Blackstone was part of the larger Operation Torch, which called for U.S. forces to gain control of French territories within northern Africa. Operation Torch began with Operation Blackstone, and lasted until May 13, 1943.
The Battle of El Guettar took place in Tunisia and lasted from March 23-April 3 — the timeframe of Havlik’s death, who was said to have been killed in action on March 29, 1943.
Havlik was awarded the Purple Heart — given to those who were wounded, or killed while serving in the U.S. military on or after April 5, 1917.
Alvin R. Thaden
The only information that Ron Clemens has found on the history of Thaden is that he was killed in action by an enemy sniper during World War II.
Thaden was a Private First Class in the Army and was also awarded the Purple Heart.
Koltes
Nobody at the American Legion Post 503 can confirm the first name of the attached “Koltes.”
It is believed to be that of Irwin J. Koltes, who died in 1943 at the age of 41. Koltes was a private in the U.S. Army and was home on a furlough when he came down with a bought of pneumonia. He died as a result. Koltes joined the Army on Nov. 29, 1942 and his service history is unknown, but Koltes was previously employed by the Department of Motor Vehicles for 17 years prior to joining the army.
The American Legion Post 503 in Dane is looking for help in finding out the history that was lost during the fire. The Legion is also looking for new, younger veterans to help add to its history. If you have any information or are interested in joining, contact Post Commander Ron Clemens at 608-635-8641.
