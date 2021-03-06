Miller

A screen print of John Miller’s “Moonrise on North Bay” is shown. Miller will host a virtual art workshop through Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. on Wednesday, March 17.

 Contributed photo

Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. will host a virtual art workshop with nationally-recognized artist John Miller on Wednesday March 17 from 6-7p.m. The class will be hosted via Zoom.

Miller will discuss the history of color and how humans developed it, the science behind color theory, and how to put that knowledge to practical use. There are no supplies required for this workshop, though students might want a notebook to take notes.

Space is limited and $10 advance registration is required. Visit RiverArtsInc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org for more information.

Load comments