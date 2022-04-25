The Village of Poynette will hold its annual Spring Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 30. The event will run from 8-11 a.m. outside of Village Hall, and is for village residents only.
All who are bringing items to dispose of are asked to enter the parking lot from West Washington Street. Each vehicle will be asked for proof of residency.
Bulky items/electronics, as well as furniture like mattresses, couches, chairs and any other household items will be accepted. There will be a charge of $10 for each of the following items, but not limited to — TVs of any size, computer monitors, plush couches/chairs, mattresses, large exercise equipment and large lawn mowers. The village would also like to remind residents that disposing computers without removing the hard drives is done at their own risk. Hard drives will not be removed on site.
Most metal items are free to dispose of including washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, vacuums, gas grills, water heaters and car parts. All residents must be able to unload their own vehicles.
Confidential paperwork can be shredded on site, but that does not include magazines, newspapers or credit cards. The village is asking residents to limit paper materials to 50 pounds.
There is to be no tires, paint cans or biohazard waste brought for disposal. The village retains the right to refuse any item.
Also happening during the same time period is the Poynette Police Department’s annual Drug Take Back Day, also in the parking lot of the village hall/police department.
All medications in pill form will be accepted and disposed of properly by the police department. No liquid prescriptions or syringes will be accepted.
Farmers Market to make its 2022 debut on May 7
Saturday, May 7 will mark the first Poynette Area Farmers Market of the 2022 season. It will then be held every Saturday until Sept. 24, from 8-11 a.m., in the parking lot of Pauquette Park.
The market offers fresh, seasonal produce, arts and crafts, honey, annuals and perennials, and baked goods. The event is approved for WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition programs.
For more information, or to reserve a spot as a seller, contact Pat Niglis by phone at 608-635-2627 or 608-770-6405, or by email at patricianiglis@gmail.com.