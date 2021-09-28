A 25-year-old man from Burr Ridge, Illinois has died after a crash on Interstate 39 just south of Portage at mile marker 86. The crash occurred in the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, September 28.
The DeForest Post of the Wisconsin State Patrol reported that the vehicle driven by the deceased — a 2018 Dodge Charger — was traveling southbound in an active construction zone near Portage, when he traveled into the closed left lane and struck an unoccupied dump truck.
The lone occupant of the Dodge Charger sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported. The name of the driver is being withheld until the family members are notified.
The southbound lane was reported to have been closed for about two hours after the crash, but have since reopened.