At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 6590 Lake Road in the village of Windsor for an armed robbery call.
The male and female victims reported they were returning to their apartment after dinner with their infant child, when a man approached the male victim and asked for a lighter. While they were talking, a second man approached, and both suspects then displayed handguns and ordered the family into their apartment.
The thieves stole cash and a cell phone from the couple. The male victim attempted to stop the suspects before they fled, and he sustained minor injuries in the process.
The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored minivan.