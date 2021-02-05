Wine glass

Shown is an example of one type of wine glass that could be made at the Galentine's Day workshop at Prairie du Sac's River Arts Inc. The studio is holding limited in-person classes on Saturday, Feb. 13, but also is offering a take-home kit for purchase.

 Contributed photo

River Arts Inc., in Prairie du Sac, is hosting a wine glass painting art workshop to celebrate Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13. The workshop is being offered as an in-person guided session, or in the form of a take-home kit with written instructions. All supplies are included in both options.

In-person private workshops will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 4-5:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. The workshops will be limited to groups of four people each, and all classes include all necessary supplies for each person to paint one custom wine glass. Masks are required, and no food or drink is allowed in the studio. Cost is $20 per person.

If you’d like a different date or time, email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

For the Take-home Kits, all the supplies will be included, but you can be in the comfort of your own home. Kits include one wine glass (with stem), three paint markers, written instructions, and a stencil. Kits can be picked up at River Arts on Water Gallery, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. Cost is $25 per person.

Glasses are completely functional after 24 hours. For cleaning, hand-washing is recommended.

For more information and to register, visit www.RiverArtsInc.org or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

Load comments